Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: report

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, secretly had twins in November of 2021, according to court documents obtained by Business Insider.

The children were born weeks before the billionaire welcomed his second child, a surrogate, with his on-again, off-again partner, the musician Grimes.

In April, Mr Musk, 51, and Ms Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, according to the documents. A Texas court approved the request in May.

A screenshot from Texas court documents showing Elon Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Alice Zilis seeking a name change for children they reportedly had together. (District Court of Travis County Texas)

The Independent is contacting Mr Musk and Ms Zilis for comment.

The Independent has contacted Neuralink for comment.

Mr Musk has nine total children.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.