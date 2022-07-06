Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: report
Twins born weeks before Musk’s second child with partner Grimes
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, secretly had twins in November of 2021, according to court documents obtained by Business Insider.
The children were born weeks before the billionaire welcomed his second child, a surrogate, with his on-again, off-again partner, the musician Grimes.
In April, Mr Musk, 51, and Ms Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, according to the documents. A Texas court approved the request in May.
The Independent is contacting Mr Musk for comment.
The Independent has contacted Neuralink and Ms Zilis for comment.
Mr Musk has nine total children.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
