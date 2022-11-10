Jump to content

Elon Musk reportedly warns Twitter bankruptcy ‘not out of the question’

Musk purchased the social media company less then two weeks ago

Richard Hall
Thursday 10 November 2022 22:01
Elon Musk told Twitter staff on Thursday that “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” if the company’s current financial difficulties cannot be improved.

Mr Musk offered the grim outlook of the company he purchased for $44 billion at an all-hands meeting, according to Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor of tech news outlet Platformer.

The financial publication Bloomberg reported the same comments, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Tesla owner, and richest man in the world, has led a chaotic tenure since buying the company a little under two weeks ago, firing half of the company’s staff and introducing several changes that were quickly abandoned.

In his first email to Twitter earlier in the day, Mr Musk reportedly ended all remote working.

According to Bloomberg, the new Twitter owner warned staff the company faces “difficult times ahead” and that there “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the firm’s current economic situation. He added that “intense work” would be needed to help Twitter succeed.

