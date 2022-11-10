Elon Musk reportedly warns Twitter bankruptcy ‘not out of the question’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk told Twitter staff on Thursday that “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” if the company’s current financial difficulties cannot be improved.

Mr Musk offered the grim outlook of the company he purchased for $44 billion at an all-hands meeting, according to Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor of tech news outlet Platformer.

The financial publication Bloomberg reported the same comments, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Tesla owner, and richest man in the world, has led a chaotic tenure since buying the company a little under two weeks ago, firing half of the company’s staff and introducing several changes that were quickly abandoned.

In his first email to Twitter earlier in the day, Mr Musk reportedly ended all remote working.