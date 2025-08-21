Musk set to pay $500 million to 6,000 workers fired without severance after his Twitter takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is set to pay $500 million to 6,000 workers fired without severance after his Twitter takeover.

Musk and his social media company X Corp reached a tentative settlement after former Twitter employees sued them. The deal was reported in a Wednesday court filing by attorneys for X Corp and the former workers, per Reuters.

Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and subsequently fired about 6,000 employees, more than half its workforce, and re-branded the blue bird platform as X.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in California by Courtney McMillian, who previously oversaw Twitter’s employee benefits programs, and Ronald Cooper, who was an operations manager.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is set to pay $500 million to 6,000 workers fired without severance after his Twitter takeover ( Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP )

Their suit claimed that in a 2019 severance plan, most Twitter employees would receive two months of their base pay and one week of pay for each full year they were at the job.

But Twitter only offered at most one month of severance pay and many laid-off workers didn’t receive any additional compensation, the suit claims.

McMillian and other senior employees were guaranteed six months of base pay, per the suit.

The settlement was reached about a month before the suit was set to go before a federal appellate court. A California federal judge previously granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Musk spent $44 billion to acquire Twitter in a drama-filled deal.

Musk agreed in April 2022 to buy Twitter, but months later, he said he was going to back out of the acquisition. Twitter went as far as to sue the tech mogul to force him to complete the deal.

Musk ended up closing the deal in October 2022 and soon after began his firings by axing then-CEO Parag Agrawal and other top Twitter executives, according to multiple reports.

This is a developing story...