Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday defended the suspension of prominent journalists from Twitter, many of whom regularly write about him and the social media platform.

Twitter suspended the accounts of independent journalist Aaron Rupar, CNN's Donie O’Sullivan, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post and Ryan Mac of The New York Times, all of whom have covered Mr Musk in recent months.

The series of suspensions began after Twitter's new boss on Wednesday permanently banned the account "ElonJet", which tracked his private jets using publicly available data.

Twitter also changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

He said: "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

When questioned about the abrupt ban on the four journalists, the Tesla CEO responded saying: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else."

