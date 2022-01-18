CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has said that social media accounts following his movements are causing him and his family a “security issue”.

Sawyer Merritt was one of the people who had speculated about Mr Musk’s trip to Giga Berlin. “Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue,” wrote Mr Musk under one of Sawyer Merritt’s posts.

On Monday, Mr Musk denied that he would be visiting the Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany this week.

Mr Merritt realised his error and deleted his tweet a couple of days after posting it. He wrote a new post: “Going forward I won't be posting any reported travel plan for @elonmusk. I would encourage others to do so too. I'm sure Elon doesn't want that stuff reported and at the end of the day, we want to keep Elon and his family safe. This is why I deleted that post two days ago.”

Tesla’s Berlin-based factory is set to open any day now, and there have been reports that a number of Model Y mid-size SUVs have already been produced there, according to InsideEVs. Bloomberg reported that Tesla was due to start producing Model Ys in November or December, in the Berlin factory.

The company has planned to make up to 10,000 Model Ys by the end of the year. It is also due to open a new factory in Texas this year.

Elon Musk and singer Claire Boucher, otherwise known as Grimes, announced the birth of their son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020.