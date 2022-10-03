Zelensky fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘Insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has fired back at Elon Musk’s ‘Insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace.

The Tesla titan took to Twitter and proposed a string of ideas to solve the eight-month conflict, asking his followers to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.

And the stunt went down badly with the country’s leader who took to Twitter with a poll of his own.

Mr Zelensky, who has become a social media star in his own right in the course of the war, asked his 6.6m Twitter followers which Elon Musk “Do you like more.”

He then gave them two options, “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia.”

The world’s richest man has received sharp criticism from Ukrainians after setting out specific peace proposals to end the war.

“Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people,” wrote Mr Musk.

“ Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

“Water supply to Crimea assured. - Ukraine remains neutral.”

The world’s richest person then added: “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.

“Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”