Opera singer says career prepared her for delivering her own baby in the car: ‘You focus on what you’re doing’

An opera singer has claimed her career helped her deliver her own baby in the backseat of her car.

Emily Geller Hardman, 35, gave birth to her daughter, Rosemary Claire, in the backseat of her car during a trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for a wedding, and told ABC’sTodaythat her extensive performing career helped her stay in the moment.

“You have to perform at a high level under stress, so you’re used to those types of situations and having to focus on what you’re doing and not how you’re doing,” Ms Geller Hardman said.

Ms Geller Hardman works under her maiden name of Geller and boasts a successful career as a contralto singer performing across the U.S.

Her website reads, “Recent notable concert soloist work includes Mozart’s Requiem, Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Bach’s Weihnachts-Oratorium, Duruflé’s Requiem, Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb, and Handel’s Messiah with companies across the United States.”

Ms Geller Hardman believed it was fine to attend a friend’s wedding as she was just 37 weeks pregnant at the time.

She outlined her plans to Today on 5 July to have “as natural birth as possible” following her first child Wesley, 3, being delivered via caesarean, something she found hard to recover from.

“My first was a C-section, and since then I’ve been planning and like preparing myself for a natural as possible birth,” she told Today, describing how she had planned every element. This included reading about birth and listening to podcasts.

“I was very involved in the physiological birth world,” Ms Hardman said, having spent time preparing for a VBAC (vaginal birth after C-section) at a hospital in Connecticut.

However, the pair were forced to drive to a hospital in Pennsylvania after she went into labour dur

“At that point, once I stood up, I think gravity hit and I started bearing down. My water starts leaking again. But I knew I had to get back in the car and get to the hospital so I willed myself back into the backseat,” she said to Today.

When they got into the car, she said had to “just allow her body to do what it was doing or I could fight it tooth and nail, which didn’t seem like it was going to be helpful”.

The only thing she had on hand to help her was an app to get her through each contraction as her husband was driving her to the hospital.

“I was just riding the waves and we’re going to make it back. We still didn’t realise how fast this was going,” she recalled, going to say that her daughter “just flew out” before they could pull over on the side of the road.

Ten minutes after calling an ambulance, medics appeared on the scene and took Rosemary, Mr and Ms Hardman to the nearby Saint Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The Independent reached out to Emily Geller Hardman for comment.