Body of missing 19-year-old hiker Emily Sotelo found on New Hampshire mountain

A hiker who disappeared in New Hampshire last weekend has been found dead, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The body of Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was found around 11am on Wednesday by Fish and Game conservation officers on Mount Lafayette. Her body was removed by the New Hampshire National Guard.

According to Captain Michael Eastman of New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, the woman’s body was found between Lafayette Brook and the mountain’s summit.

He said she appeared to have died from exposure to the elements after being "blown off the top of the mountain in the high winds and cold temperatures."