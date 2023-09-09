Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Canadian beauty pageant winner claimed she had a flight attendant job offer withdrawn by Emirates Airlines after disclosing she had previously struggled with an eating disorder.

Madison Kvaltin, 25, said in a TikTok post that she was “in the process” of being hired by the United Arab Emirates-based airline when she was sent a series of “extremely detailed and intrusive” questions about her health.

Ms Kvaltin, who was crowned Miss Universe Canada last month, informed Emirates that she had been hospitalised with an eating disorder years earlier, and had since used the experience to educate and empower other young women.

“I wasn’t about to lie on this health document ... with my socials I talk about it all the time. So I indicate on the form that I did struggle with an eating disorder, and I am recovered and well.”

Ms Kvaltin said received an email days later saying she “didn’t meet the precondition requirements” for the job.

“I am disgusted that they are discriminating against me for struggling with an eating disorder that has nothing to do with completing the job of being a flight attendant,” she said in the TikTok.

Madison Kvaltin claimed she had a job offer rescinded by Emirates Airlines after disclosing an eating disorder (TikTok)

“I don’t understand why they would even ask an intrusive question like that.”

Emirates did not immediately reply to a request for comment by The Independent.

@madisonkvetlana Imagine being denied a job because you struggled with an eating disorder? Especially in a job that has NOTHING to do with it, or has any effect (especially since Im certifiably recovered and well from my past). ♬ original sound - Madisonkvetlana

The clip has attracted nearly 100,000 views and more than 3,000 comments since it was posted on 30 August, with many applauding Ms Kvaltin for sharing her story.

“Self-disclosure should be risk-free. I commend your honesty,” one posted. Ms Kvaltin responded by saying she “shouldn’t be scared of voicing my struggles”.

“If you recovered from an ED forever ago why did you disclose it. It’s fr not their business,” another person wrote.

Ms Kvaltin, from northern Ontario, is the founder of the Body Love Club, which she describes as a community “dedicated to inspiring all bodies to be loved and respected”.

She will represent Canada in the Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador in November.

The Independent has contacted Ms Kvaltin for comment.