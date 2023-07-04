Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A hiker has been rescued three days after she got stuck in the mud at a Massachusetts park.

Emma Tetewsky was found after other hikers heard screams in Borderlake State Park, where police believe she was trapped in a swap for around three days before she was found.

“Utilizing ATVs, Easton PD undertook rescue efforts to reach Emma and free her as she was stuck in the mud for several days,” Stoughton Police said. “Emma was conscious and alert and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation.

“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week,” Stoughton Police wrote. “We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help,” they added.

The 31-year-old woman was reported missing by her family on 26 June, and was found a week later after police responded to reports from hikers that they could hear a woman shouting for help.

Police attended Borderland State Park where they could hear Ms Tetewsky but couldn’t see her - eventually locatiing her after wading through thick brush and swamp to find her.

Police are pictured near the scene where Emma Tetewsky was found (Easton Police Department)

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” said Easton Police Chief Keith Boone.

“Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful.”

The hiker was taken to a nearby hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.