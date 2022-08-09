Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.

Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.

In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi.

In an unpublished memoir viewed in July by the Associated Press, Donham said her then-husband Roy Bryant and brother-in-law JW Millam kidnapped Till at gunpoint and brought him to her for identification, where she says she claimed she didn’t know the teen in a belated attempt to help him.

Till’s body was found disfigured and tossed in the Tallahatchie River, and photos from his open casket funeral were a pivotal, shocking moment in the civil rights movement.

Bryant and Millam were tried before an all-white jury and acquitted, but admitted to the killing three months later in an interview with Look magazine.

This is a breaking news story and will updated with new information.