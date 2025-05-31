Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Actor Valerie Mahaffey, 'Northern Exposure' Emmy winner, dies after cancer battle, publicist says

Celebrated actor Valerie Mahaffey is dead at age 71 after battling cancer

The Associated Press
Saturday 31 May 2025 20:13 BST
Obit Valerie Mahaffey
Obit Valerie Mahaffey

Celebrated actor Valerie Mahaffey, whose stage, film and television work ranged from Shakespeare to the hit 1990s series “Northern Exposure,” died at age 71 after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released Saturday by her publicist.

Mahaffey died Friday in Los Angeles, according to publicist Jillian Roscoe.

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed," her husband, actor Joseph Kell, said in a statement. Survivors also include their daughter, Alice Richards.

Mahaffey's stage, film and television work included the soap opera “The Doctors” more than 45 years ago and encompassed roles in the TV series “Young Sheldon" and “Desperate Housewives.” She appeared in the movie “Sully” with Tom Hanks, directed by Clint Eastwood, and played Madame Reynard in “French Exit” with Michelle Pfeiffer.

She won an outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Emmy award for her portrayal of hypochondriac Eve on “Northern Exposure.” Mahaffey also appeared on television in “The Powers That Be,” “Big Sky,” “Seinfeld,” “Wings" and “ER.” Her film credits include “Jungle 2 Jungle,” “Senior Trip” and “Seabiscuit.”

As a child, Mahaffey lived in Indonesia, Nigeria, England and Texas.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in