‘Active shooter’ reported near Emory University as Atlanta police rush to the scene
Emory University warned people in the area to ‘RUN, HIDE, FIGHT’
Emory University in Atlanta has warned of an “active shooter” at the CVS on campus as police rush to the scene.
The incident occurred near the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The university said in an alert on its website to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Shelter in place.”
It’s unclear if anyone has been shot at this point.
The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement posted to social media at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, it was “responding to reports of an active shooter in the area of Emory University.”
“Please avoid the area,” Atlanta police warned.
Representative Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, wrote on X in response to the “active shooter” report, “Students at Emory please take cover. Praying for a swift end to this threat.”
This is a developing story...
