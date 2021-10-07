The young man, hardly more than a boy, was facing a mortal choice. Celia Ouellette, his defense lawyer, told the 18-year-old Black teen from Appalachian Kentucky that he didn’t have any good options left: he could accept a plea deal that would keep him in prison until he was middle aged, or he could risk going to trial and getting the death penalty for a crime he was only indirectly involved in. The teen, whose identity Ms Ouellette can’t divulge for legal reasons, was part of a group of five involved in a marijuana sale where someone got killed. Her client wasn’t in the house where it happened. He wasn’t accused of being the killer. His crime was waiting outside the scene of the crime. All five were facing potential execution.

“These options are so crappy,” he lamented, Ms Ouellette remembers. None of the youths had set out to kill anyone. They thought they were just making a low-level drug deal. Everything went wrong in an instant.

She explained that the best she could do as his lawyer, the best the system offers many young Black men in his position, was to trade a lengthy prison sentence for keeping his life. He took the plea deal, but he left Ms Ouellette with a mission. He told her to go out and make it so kids like him got a second chance after making mistakes, even deadly ones, not the death penalty.

“You have to change it,” he said. “If you don’t have the power to fix this, you need to find someone who does.” So that’s what she did.

In 2017, Ms Ouellette, a veteran capital defense lawyer, launched the UK-based nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ). Their goal is to inspire leaders in business and media to lend their voices to ending capital punishment for good. People pay attention to those with the biggest platform. RBIJ wanted those already in the spotlight to help illuminate one of the darkest corners of the criminal legal system.

“We as a movement recognized the value that businesses can bring,” she told The Independent. “When I launched RBIJ in 2017, there was a marked increase in interest from business in social justice, racial justice, and human rights issues at the time. We had a theory that if we hung our shingle and opened our door, they would be there, and that’s been true.”

Soon their phones were ringing off the hook.

So far, RBIJ’s campaign has attracted more than 150 well-known signatories to their Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty, which launched earlier this year at South By Southwest. High-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson are all now a part of the initiative. (The Independent has joined the declaration as well, with a pledge to highlight the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.)

The death penalty is nothing if not multi-faceted, the final, irrevocable end result of state and federal crime policies, policing, and numerous interlocking court systems. It’s a punishment that touches on questions of racial justice, ethics, faith, the value of a human life. As such, the growing number of business leaders who’ve come out against capital punishment have done so for a variety of reasons. For some, it’s the fact that the death penalty has been shown time and time again to be applied disproportionately to men of colour, and that there’s no proven link between capital punishment and lowering crime.

RBIJ CEO Celia Ouellette and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson discuss abolishing the death penalty in New York City, on 6 October, 2021. (Nathan Place)

“The death penalty is broken beyond repair and plainly fails to deliver justice by every reasonable measure,” Mr Branson has written of his decision to oppose the punishment. “It is marred by cruelty, waste, ineffectiveness, discrimination and an unacceptable risk of error. By speaking out at this crucial moment, business leaders have an opportunity to help end this inhumane and flawed practice.”He explained his thinking further during an interview with The Independent: “I think to be a truly civilized country, you must realize that killing people as a way of trying to teach people not to kill people is not the way to do it. It’s inhumane and it’s wrong.”

For other signatories, it’s that nearly one in nine people on death row in the modern era have been proven innocent, a rate of error they consider far too great when lives are on the line.

“Eliminating the death penalty is a moral imperative in its own right,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said of his decision to join RBIJ’s mission. “And when the taking of life is compounded by the knowledge of innocents being handed such a sentence, it is even more horrific.”

The approach is emblematic of a broader shift in business culture in the US according to Tom CW Lin, a professor at the Temple University law school and author of the forthcoming book The Capitalist and the Activist: Corporate Social Activism and the New Business of Change.

“More and more we’re seeing, particularly from younger consumers, that they want to engage with businesses that they think are good corporate citizens, not just good engines for profits for services and providers of products,” professor Lin said.

It’s an idea that’s been around for a while in one form or another. Everyone from the international cricket federal to financial institutions used the economic bite of boycotts and sanctions to pressure South Africa to end apartheid. Businesses cost North Carolina hundreds of millions of dollars when they pulled out of the state in protest over a law denying transgender people access to bathrooms matching their gender identity, until the state overturned the law in 2017 .

“It happened gradually,” Mr Lin added. “There’s no particular inflection point, but I would say over the course of the last two decades or so, there’s just been a trend line more and more towards this notion that businesses owe obligations to stakeholders beyond their narrow base of shareholders.”

Things have moved one step further, though, in recent years, with major brands all but required to have social stances on questions like Black Lives Matter and the climate crisis to be seen as legitimate in - and outside - the company. One survey found that three-quarters of workers expect their employers to take a stand on issues of the day, and nearly as many would consider switching jobs if the companies didn’t.

“I think if you take the generation before myself, business leaders just thought they were there to make money. But we have a voice,” Sir Richard said.

According to RBIJ, those who’ve joined them in the fight against the death penalty are responding to something more than just consumer or employee expectations. Once these businesses understand the death penalty’s most flagrant abuses, they start operating with true moral urgency.

“It’s very hard to unsee it,” Ms Ouelette said. “We are pretty unapologetic that what we want to do is work with business on doing things and creating change. Our measures of success are, ‘Did we do the thing we set out to do?’ If the answer to that question is anything but yes, we need to be doing something else with our time.”

The campaign celebrated a major success earlier this year, when its business supporters in Ohio and beyond helped lobby the state to abolish life sentences without parole for children and juvenile offenders, a kind of living death penalty. It’s the sort of policy that, if applied nationally, could make it so teenagers no longer have to choose between life or death in prison.

And it’s only the beginning. The organisation is setting its sights on an even more ambitious target: getting President Joe Biden to carry out his campaign promise to seek an end to the death penalty . As president, Mr Biden has significant power to “clear the row,” as some put it, commuting the death sentences of all federal offenders, not to mention a bully pulpit to usher through long-lasting legislation.

Until the United States joins the more than 170 United Nations member states which have abolished the death penalty in law or in practice, RBIJ will continue trying to honour that charge they were given by a teenager in Kentucky so long ago: ‘If you don’t have the power to fix this, you need to find someone who does’. Luckily, now they’ve got some powerful allies on their side.

