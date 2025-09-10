Having shark meat for dinner? It could be an endangered species

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans are unwittingly eating critically endangered shark meat — with possibly dangerous consequences for their health, according to scientists.

Shark meat can be purchased legally in the U.S., despite alarming population declines in the ocean’s top predators due to fishing and human-caused climate change. The meat sells for as little as $2.99 a pound.

But what grocery stores, seafood markets, and online vendors are selling is frequently mislabeled, according to researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, potentially exposing consumers to toxic mercury.

Twenty-seven of the 29 shark meat samples purchased by the research team were ambiguously labeled.

Shark meat often contains harmful levels of mercury that can result in a loss of peripheral vision; impaired speech, hearing, and movement; and affect brain and nervous system development in children, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

open image in gallery A scalloped hammerhead shark. Scientists warn of health consequences of eating endangered shark meat ( NOAA )

Some shark species contain more mercury than others, like the critically-endangered great hammerheads and scalloped hammerheads. Why that is remains unclear but the sharks are exposed to underwater soil and rocks that contain the element.

Previous research has found that great hammerheads had the highest levels of mercury, compared to nine other species.

“Hammerheads are one of the premium species in the fin trade, yet the high-end consumers who buy them probably don't realize that by purchasing the most expensive fins they actually are putting themselves and their guests at the greatest health risk,” Dr. Demian Chapman, an adjunct professor Florida International University, said in 2022.

The global shark meat trade involves more than 200 countries and is valued at $2.6 billion, according to the non-profit World Wildlife Fund.

The U.S. is a part of that business and the fourth-largest exporter of shark meat, a recent Greenpeace report shows. The U.S. also imports more than 121,000 tons of shark meat annually, according to non-profit Shark Allies.

Shark meat has been used for pet food but is also sold as jerky and fillets for human consumption. The researchers’ samples were bought in North Carolina, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

There are more than 20 species that U.S. commercial fishermen are not allowed to catch, including the endangered hammerheads.

open image in gallery Of the shark meat purchased for the study, 93 percent was ambiguously labeled ( Savannah Ryburn )

People purchasing shark meat in the U.S. are likely unaware of the risk and the harm its doing, the North Carolina researchers said.

Most of the samples collected were simply labeled as “shark” or mako shark,” without including what species was being sold. Of the two that had species listed, one was incorrect.

“Mislabeling and ambiguous labeling remove consumers’ ability to choose what they are putting in their bodies,” Dr. Savannah Ryburn, a researcher at the school, explained in a statement.

The researchers say their findings highlight a major gap in seafood transparency and consumer safety. They called for stronger regulations and oversight of seafood labeling practices.

“The United States should require seafood distributors to provide species-specific names for the products being sold,” Dr. John Bruno, distinguished professor, said.