World’s most endangered marine mammal ‘not doomed to extinction’

If all illegal gillnets were removed immediately, numbers of rare vaquita porpoises could recover, say scientists

Jane Dalton
Friday 06 May 2022 17:02
<p>Vaquitas are being killed off by fishermen’s gillnets </p>

(Paula Olson)

The world’s rarest marine mammal can retreat from the path to extinction if fishermen stop setting illegal gillnets to catch fish, scientists say.

The conclusion contradicts a general assumption that inbreeding among the ocean’s few remaining vaquita porpoises would lead to their extinction regardless of whether gillnetting ended.

It’s thought there are only about 10 vaquitas left on the planet, but the new research suggests their numbers could recover.

