A man was killed along the same stretch of highway in Louisiana as his fiancée just hours afterwards, police say.

The horrific incident occurred along LA-67 in the early hours of May 16. The couple is survived by their four-year-old son, Gabriel. They had recently bought a home together and were due to be married in February 2026.

Alexus Lee, 25, was killed while driving her 2013 Toyota Highlander north when “for reasons still under investigation,” her car veered off the roadway, striking an obstruction and flipping over. “Lee was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” the Louisiana State Patrol said.

Investigators into the crash contacted her partner, John Collins, 35, to tell him about the crash.

Tragically, as Collins raced to the scene at a high rate of speed in a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, he “failed to negotiate a right-hand curve,” causing him to come off the road and strike a tree, reports WAFB.

"Lee was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased on the scene," authorities said. Both Lee and Collins were pronounced dead at their respective scenes.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation, with toxicology reports pending.

open image in gallery The couple leaves behind their 4-year-old son Ash ( Alexus Lee/Facebook )

Collins’ father, Arthur, told WAFB that he is struggling to cope with the tragedy.

“I love them and I’m gonna miss both of them and I’m gonna find the strength to go ahead,” he said.

His mother, Sandra, also spoke out.

“He loved Alexus as well as everybody else who knew her. To know her was to love her,” she added.

The grieving parents said that they have tried to explain to their grandson what has unfolded.

“He understands what happened, and he’s just having a little problem comprehending that we can’t talk to them. We can’t see them, but he understands that they are asleep and are with God,” Sandra said.

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for the young couple online.

Lee’s former high school, East Feliciana Public Schools, wrote: “It is with great sadness we inform you that Ms. Alexus Lee, 2017 graduate of East Feliciana High School and teacher at East Feliciana STEAM Academy, passed away.

“Please join us in wrapping Ms. Lee’s family in prayer and love during this difficult time,” they said.

Lee’s friend Meche Danielle wrote on her Facebook page: “So many nights we spent stressing over Math 117 at UL !! Countless meals and conversations we shared. My heart truly goes out to your son, such a loving and caring soul gone too soon !! Get your rest babygirl Alexus Lee.”

Todd Collins, John’s brother, and Lee’s brother-in-law, said Lee “always had my back”.

“My dear sister in law, you were the best and I’m surely going to miss you. They just don’t make them like you! Not only did you love my brother and nephew, you always made sure Uncle Todd was straight, whether it was a meal or a ride to the doctor, you had my back.”

Lee’s funeral was held on Wednesday in Clinton, Louisiana.