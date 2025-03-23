Fire at Disney’s EPCOT sparks panic and evacuations for park guests
Social media was filled with black smoke filling the sky above the park
Parts of Disney EPCOT were evacuated on Saturday after a fire led to black smoke filling the sky over the Florida amusement park.
The smoke plume that towered over Walt Disney World Resort was caused by a walk-in cooler that caught fire, a representative from Disney said.
The blaze was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries.
Photos and video of the fire that were captured by park guests and others in the Orlando area circulated widely on social media. Black smoked filled the sky at the Disney complex.
Disney guests were evacuated from the ride "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure," as the smoke filled the air, according to Fox 35.
The walk-in cooler behind the France Pavilion caught fire in a backstage area. The pavilion is part of the World Showcase at the resort's EPCOT theme park.
Officials said the fire quickly put out by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District fire department.
The pavilion reopened to theme park guests in the early evening.
