A man who unexpectedly died on a rollercoaster at a theme park in Orlando, Florida, has been remembered by his family as “loyal, thoughtful” and “deeply loved by everyone who knew him.”

Kevin Rodruguez Zavala, 32, died Wednesday, 17 September, on the Stardust Racers rollercoaster at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando after suffering what the medical examiner described as “multiple blunt impact injuries” sustained during the ride.

The death, which the family said was an “unexpected accident”, occurred while the ride had apparently “functioned as intended”.

Universal Orlando’s president and COO, Karen Irwin, said, “In my 35 years with Universal, few moments have been as difficult as this one,” according to a report from Deadline.

In a message sent to staff over the weekend, Irwin said that “the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures.”

open image in gallery The Stardust Racers rollercoaster, shown here, reaches speeds of up to 62 mph ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The ride opened in May with the opening of the Epic Universe park. The resort's website describes it as "a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph."

Writing on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs, Zavala’s family said he was “ truly one of a kind. He had an old soul – wise beyond his years – with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding.”

“He was the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own. Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit. He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility.”

Family member Veronica Collazo, who set up the page, also wrote that he was “deeply ​​ loved by everyone who knew him. As a son, he brought warmth and pride to our parents’ hearts. As a brother and uncle, he was a source of laughter, guidance, and unconditional love. As a friend, he was loyal, thoughtful, and always present. His presence lit up every room, and his absence leaves a space no one can fill.”

The GoFundMe page, which had an $8,000 target, has hit over $26,900 at the time of writing.