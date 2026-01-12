Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida family says a misunderstanding involving their autistic daughter led to them being kicked out of the Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe theme park on suspicion of shoplfting.

Nikki Daou, her husband, and their daughter — who is nonverbal and has autism — were at the park on December 27 celebrating the girl's seventh birthday.

Before arriving at Universal, Daou registered her daughter with the park's disability access program, according to News 6 Orlando.

The family spent several hours at the park and eventually visited a gift shop themed after the iconic Nintendo character Mario.

Daou told the outlet that her daughter became very excited about a Mario keychain. Before they could pay, the gift shop reportedly began to fill with customers. The crowds made Daou's child overwhelmed and irritable, so Daou removed the girl — and the keychain — from the shop while her husband waited behind to pay.

A family was kicked out of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe theme park after their 7-year-old daughter with autism grabbed a $16 Mario-themed keychain and then became irritable when the gift shop became crowded. The girl’s mother removed her and the keychain from the store — leaving her husband behind to pay for the keychain — but Universal security reportedly accused them of shoplifting and threw them out of the park ( Universal Orlando Resort )

According to Daou, her husband removed the tag from the keychain so he could have the checkout worker scan the item. The keychain reportedly cost $16.

She told the outlet that Universal security guards approached her shortly after she left the gift shop and accused her of shoplifting.

“I felt very scared,” Daou told the broadcaster. “I immediately started crying.”

She said she tried to explain the situation to the guards and noted that her husband was still inside the store waiting to pay for the item. Despite giving her account, she was escorted to a security office for further questioning.

The park's security eventually called the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which dispatched deputies to the park. Daou was informed that she and her family would be escorted off the park's property. Universal later reportedly warned the woman that she was being banned from the park for a year and would receive a fine in the mail.

Daou's attorney, Eric Block of Morgan & Morgan, told News 6 Orlando that he sent a demand letter to Universal accusing it of overreacting and failing to take the girl's special needs into account.

“They didn’t apologize or acknowledge that this was a misunderstanding,” Block said. “Instead, they sent a demand letter for money, accusing her of retail theft.”

The Independent has requested comment from Universal.

The Daou family said they are not interested in trying to coerce a financial payout from Universal, and said they hope the company will rectify the misunderstanding by training their staff on their own Americans with Disabilities Act policies.