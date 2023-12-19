More than 170 Epstein associates to be named after judge unseals court records

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The identities of more than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates are due to be revealed in the coming weeks after a New York judge ordered a trove of secret documents be unsealed.

The scores of names are contained in a long-running, now-settled defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his former fixer and convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Judge Loretta Preska issued the order on Monday unsealing materials connected to the case, which will identify 177 individuals previously only referred to as John Doe or Jane Doe.

The federal judge also ordered that several of Epstein victims named in the documents should be allowed to remain anonymous, as releasing their identities would “disclose sensitive information regarding an alleged minor victim of sexual abuse who has not spoken publicly and who has maintained his or her privacy.”

The order takes effect on 1 January 2024, and gives the individuals 14 days to appeal.

Ms Roberts sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015 after the British socialite called her a liar over her claims that she had been sexually abused as a minor.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of grooming and recruiting underage sex victims for Jeffrey Epstein (PA Media)

The case was settled in 2017 and placed under a protective seal, and formed part of a criminal investigation that led to Maxwell being convicted of child sex trafficking in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Maxwell’s attorneys had fought for the names to remain private, before lifting their objection in early 2022.

Judge Preska has written in previous judgments that she had to weigh the public’s right to access to the information against the “annoyance or embarrassment” to the individuals.

Virginia Giuffre sued Maxwell in 2015 after the British socialite called her a liar over her claims that she had been sexually abused as a minor. (PA Media)

The batch of documents will shed more light on Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking and abuse network, and is likely to include emails, depositions and other legal documents.

During Maxwell’s trial, longtime Epstein pilot Larry Visoski testified that he recalled flying Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and actor Kevin Spacey on the late paedophile’s private jet, nicknamed the Lolita Express.

Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr last week admitted flying on Epstein’s jet twice in the 1990s.

Epstein killed himself in custardy while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019. Since then, his estate has been embroiled in lawsuits with JP Morgan, the US Virgin Islands and dozens of victims.

Ms Giuffre settled a civil sexual assault lawsuit with Andrew in February 2022.