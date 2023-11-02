FBI raids home of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ consultant

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FBI raided the home of a campaign consultant for New York City’s MayorEric Adams Brianna Suggs, according to reports.

The New York Times first reported the raid and described Ms Suggs as the mayor’s chief fundraiser.

The Thursday raid of Ms Suggs’ Brooklyn home led to Mr Adams suddenly cancelling a number of Thursday morning meetings in Washington, DC with White House officials and Congress members about the influx of migrants in the city.

A spokesperson explained that the mayor had to return to New York “to deal with a matter,” the outlet said.

It’s not immediately clear why the agency raided Ms Suggs’ home, Adams’ reelection campaign. ABC7 reported that Ms Suggs claimed that she raised $18.4 million for Mr Adams’ 2021 campaign and more than $900,000 for his re-election bid.

According to the Times, a public corruption unit questioned Ms Suggs during the raid.

The Independent has reached out to the spokesperson for Mayor Adams.

“The mayor is returning to New York City to address a matter,” the mayor’s spokesman told the Times. “These meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”