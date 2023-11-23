New York City Mayor Eric Adams sued for 1993 sexual assault

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York Mayor Eric Adams is being sued for an alleged sexual assault of a woman in 1993, according to a new court filing.

The woman, who has not been identified, alleged Mr Adams assaulted her when they were both working for the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Mr Adams worked as for the NYPD between 1984 and 2006, where he rose to the rank of captain before entering politics.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons said.

“The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses,” it added.

The filing was a summons made under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expires on Friday.

The measure, passed last year, created a temporary window for victims of historic sexual assault to sue their alleged abusers past the state’s usual deadlines.

The law has led to more than 2,500 lawsuits, including cases against former president Donald Trump, hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and the comedian and actor Russell Brand.

A spokesperson for Mr Adams said the mayor denies the allegation, while the NYPD said it has no record of the woman working for the police department, ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported.

“The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim,” a mayoral spokesperson said.

According to the filing, the woman is seeking a trial and $5 million in damages.

It comes amid an FBI investigation into mayor Adams’ 2021 campaign that prompted agents to seize his phones and raid the home of his chief campaign fundraiser.

The FBI is investigating whether Mr Adams inappropriately tried to help the government of Turkey get city approval to open a 35-story skyscraper housing diplomatic facilities in 2021, despite concerns about the tower’s fire safety systems.

Mr Adams has admitted lobbying the former FDNY commissioner over safety delays to the opening of a new Turkish consulate in New York in 2021, but has denied he did anything wrong.