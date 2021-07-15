Eric Trump’s ‘apoplectic’ breakdown on election night described in new book

Eric Trump, son of ex-president Donald Trump, reportedly “flipped out” when results of the 2020 elections started pouring in, claimed a new book by two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists.

The authors of the book — “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” — Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker reveal that Eric Trump had a “meltdown” on the election night and said: “The election is being stolen. Where are these votes coming from? How is this legit?”

The two Washington Post journalists also reveal in the book that the Trump scion “yelled at the campaign data analysts as if it were their fault that his father’s early leads over (Joe) Biden were shrinking.”

He reportedly screamed at the aides: “We pay you to do this. How can this be happening?”

The book, based on interviews of about 140 people, chronicles Donald Trump’s last year in office. According to the book when the Pennsylvania vote count was in, Eric Trump was “incredulous” and said: “There’s no way we lose to this guy.”

Authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker write in the book, that will be published on 20 July: “Trump and his family became apoplectic as the night ticked on and his early leads over [Joe] Biden in Pennsylvania and other states kept shrinking.”

A day after the election, when the results were still undecided, Eric Trump had tweeted a fake viral video of someone burning 80 ballots that had been cast in his father’s favour. However, the City of Virginia Beach debunked the video that Eric Trump posted.

Mr Trump has also in the past promoted his father’s conspiracies of voter fraud.

The authors note that the president’s son couldn’t believe that his father had lost the election and also allegedly berated the campaign staff. Later, a spokesperson for Eric Trump negated this news.

The explosive book has details about the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley. Gen Milley reportedly told lawmakers and friends that the US was facing a “Reichstag moment” because Donald Trump was preaching “the gospel of the Fuhrer.”