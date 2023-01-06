Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A CNN host called out a Republican representative on live TV for addressing her as a “young lady” while answering a question amid ensuing chaos over the election for a new House speaker.

Representative Troy Nehls, who appeared on CNN for the first time on Thursday, was asked by anchor Erin Burnett if negotiators in his party were making any progress on the vote.

The interaction took place as California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote in his bid to become speaker and before the House adjourned for a third day with a stalemate.

“He is trying to lock in support for McCarthy for Speaker, and he just said the House is probably not going to adjourn anytime soon,” Ms Burnett said.

“Are you prepared to go all night?” she asked the GOP lawmaker who supports Mr McCarthy’s bid.

Mr Nehls replied that he “can be here until July”, leading Ms Burnett to then ask if there’s nothing that can “break or shake” his support for Mr McCarthy.

“I don’t know if you are aware, young lady, but I am also a member of the House Freedom Caucus. So I am one of those America-first patriots,” Mr Nehls said.

“I have said to my friends — my colleagues in the Freedom Caucus — that I don’t believe that this is the battle we should be waging,” he continued.

“I think the real battle starts when we start drafting legislation and policy in the 118th Congress under a Speaker McCarthy.”

After his answer, Ms Burnett, a senior journalist with the network, pointed out: “I’ll assume when you called me a young lady, that was a compliment.”

“Of course it was,” Mr Nehls replied, however, adding a dig for the channel saying: “This is my first time on the Clinton News Network. Absolutely.”

“Okay. That, I will say, was a bit — in my opinion — rude,” Ms Burnett responded. “But I’m glad you’re talking to me, and I will treat you with the respect that you deserve.”