Escaped Scottish Highland bull becomes minor celebrity in rural hill country

A Scottish Highland bull has been braving the frigid Connecticut winter for over a month, evading capture after escaping its enclosure in the western hills of the state.

The elusive bovine has become a local legend, with sporadic sightings reported by residents in the Kent area and recently just over the town line in New Milford.

“People keep spotting it and they don’t know that people are looking for it,” explained Kent Animal Control Officer Lee Sohl.

This lack of coordinated communication has hampered capture efforts.

“If somebody calls me about a sighting, then I tell the owner and they’ve been doing their best. They run right out and try to get to it. But it’s hard. It’s hard in this weather, and it’s very scared.”

The bull's owner, Jo Ann Joray, confirmed search efforts are ongoing, but the animal remains at large.

The harsh winter conditions and the bull's skittish nature are proving to be significant obstacles.

The wandering bull has also become a social media sensation, with photos of the animal generating a wide range of reactions. Some express concern for its well-being in the cold, others find its appearance adorable, while at least one commenter focused on the animal's potential as a source of steaks.

open image in gallery The bull has been photographed by numerous people in the area ( Supplied )

Stray farm animals are nothing new in the area. Cows, horses and goats get loose on occasion, Sohl said.

“That’s just where we live,” she said.

The bull's story evoked memories of Buddy the beefalo, a bison hybrid who roamed the woods in central Connecticut for months in 2020 and 2021 after escaping on the way to the slaughterhouse.

Buddy was eventually caught and moved to a Florida animal sanctuary.

Scottish Highland cattle are known as a hardy breed that can live outside all year, according to the Highland Cattle Society in Scotland. That's good for the Connecticut bull because temperatures have been below freezing for several days.