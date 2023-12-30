The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A newspaper in Oregon has laid off its entire staff and stopped printing after the editor says the paper discovered an ex-employee embezzled funds.

Days before Christmas, an editor at The Eugene Weekly said the paper discovered a former employee closely involved with finances paid themselves $90,000 since 2022 and the newspaper had more than $100,000 worth of unpaid bills, the Associated Press reports.

Some staff members also discovered money from their paychecks that should have gone into their retirement accounts was never deposited, according to the AP.

As a result, the paper had to lay off all ten staff members and stop printing.

The Eugene Police Department is now investigating, and forensic accounts are working to trace what happened, editor Camilla Mortensen told the AP.

The paper’s closure comes amid a worrying time for local newspapers in the United States. A study from the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University indicates 2.5 newspapers closed each week in 2023, an uptick from previous years.

Furthermore, more than half of the counties in the US have either no access or limited access to local news — and over the last 18 years, the nation has lost nearly one-third of its newspapers, the study shows.

Brent Walth, a journalism professor at the University of Oregon, told the AP he’s concerned the closure will have “an outsized impact in filling the widening gaps in news coverage” in Oregon’s third biggest city .

The Eugene Weekly has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to “keep their paper alive.” In the first two days, they raised over $26,000.

“Thanks to our loyal readers and advertisers, Eugene Weekly has endured where other newspapers have struggled,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Now we are fighting to keep this newspaper alive.”