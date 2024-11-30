Evacuation warnings as fire that started east of LA on Thanksgiving spreads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

California residents were issued evacuation warnings after a fire that began on Thanksgiving Day engulfed hundreds of acres.

The Canyon Crest Fire, located south of Hwy 60, near Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside County, ignited at 8 p.m. on November 28. By Friday, it had scorched 254 acres.

“A large augmentation of fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday,” a news release from Cal Fire stated. “Resources worked on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy fuels and east blowing winds.”

Officials issued evacuation warnings for parts of Riverside County, including North of 60 Fwy, East of County Village Road and south of Riverside/San Bernardino County Line and West of Sierra Ave. On Friday afternoon, Cal Fire announced the warnings had been lifted for Jurupa Valley.

The fire is 15 percent contained. Firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the night to continue to strengthen containment lines, the agency announced.

FONTANA (UPDATE): #Canyon Crest IC now reporting 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. 3rd alarm is arriving on scene with #SBCOFD dozer en route. BC140 going into Unified Command with @CALFIRERRU Battalion 4. pic.twitter.com/QjsSjoSGVK — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

Riverside County Fire is investigating the incident.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze but fire officials wrote on Thursday that they were responding to a “vegetation” fire.

The flames interrupted Thanksgiving meals. Cindy Gonzalez told Fox 11: “It’s really frightening that in a second everything could be gone.” She and her family were about to sit down to Thanksgiving dinner when they received the evacuation notice.

“We had already set the timer for dinner and [then] we didn’t even have an appetite,” Gonzalez told the outlet. “We were loading the car, getting our papers ready. It was really scary.”

She continued: “On a day everyone was with their family, we’re really appreciative of the firefighters,” said Gonzalez.

Residents were encouraged to pack up their belongings in case the fire reached their homes.

“We got home and got our pets, because they were alone,” Alyssa Delarosa said. “We already had our meal and everything, but it kind of ruined the mood.”

Approximately 213 firefighters and 37 fire engines are battling the fire.