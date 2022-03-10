Parole officer helped offender she was supervising and having sex with avoid arrest

A former parole officer pled guilty to a sexual relationship with an offender she was supervising, while also helping him avoid prison time.

Valerie Jacobs, who had worked as a parole officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections since 2018, was assigned an inmate to her case management file in December of that year.

About six months later, the 35-year-old was having an intimate relationship with "AR" after meeting him at his parents’ farm, according to the federal plea agreement.

The single mother became emotionally attached to the man and let her feelings cloud her judgement, defence attorney Matt O’Connor told The Kansas City Star.

“She’s a decent person who has led a very law-abiding life otherwise,” Mr O’Connor added.

Jacobs pled guilty to a count of using her credit card to further her illegal activity. She had paid for a hotel room at the American Inn in North Kansas City in August 2019, where she and the wanted man continued their sexual relationship.

He had an active warrant for his arrests at the time after failing to turn up for a court date, the Star reported.

When investigators spoke to Jacobs about the man, identified only as AR, she told law enforcement she’d convince him to turn himself in. Meanwhile, she allowed him to leave the hotel and evade being taken into custody.

It is illegal in Missouri for a parole officer to have a sexual relationship with an offender, and to receive anything that could be considered a bribe.

Jacobs faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.