Supreme Court allows Alabama death row inmate to be executed by gas chamber
Kenneth Eugene Smith closer to becoming the first person in the world to be executed with nitrogen gas
Kenneth Eugene Smith is one step closer to becoming the first person in the world to be put to death with nitrogen gas, the US Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.
A petition filed by Smith’s attorneys and presented to US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was denied in an order of the court. Smith’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.
This is a developing story...
