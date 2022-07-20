Jump to content
Two injured after experimental plane crash-lands on Washington state road

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said two people in the plane were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a dog had also been onboard at the time of the crash

Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 20 July 2022 15:50
(King 5/video screengrab)

Two people were injured after an experimental aircraft crash-landed on a road in Washington state, authorities said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said in a Twitter post early Wednesday morning that the 4200 block of 228th Street SE was closed and would remain that way for the morning after a small aircraft carrying two passengers and a dog had to make an emergency landing.

The two passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, the SCSO said.

According to the SCSO, the plane had been travelling to Paine Field, an airport located about 23 miles north of Seattle, when it experienced a complete engine failure at 10.20pm on Tuesday night.

As the plane was beginning to make its descent to an emergency landing on a road in the city of Bothell, the aircraft brushed high tension power lines, according to rescue services.

No one on the ground suffered any injuries, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration would be sending investigators over to the scene of the crash in the morning, the SCSO said.

No additional information about the crash was released by the authorities on the ground.

