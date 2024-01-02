New York firefighters respond to ‘explosion’ and ground shakes on Roosevelt Island

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York City Firefighters have initiated an emergency response protocol after explosion sounds were heard and the ground shook early Tuesday morning.

The FDNY was called to the 580 block of Main Street, just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, before 6am after multiple reports came in of small explosions and buildings shaking, the fire department told The Daily Mail.

The potential explosions have caused power outages on Roosevelt Island, abc7 reports.

Footage uploaded onto Citizen, a personal safety network, shows multiple firefighters at the scene, along with claims that they were dealing with fires coming from maintenance holes.

FDNY presence at the scene of the explosion reports (abc7)

While the roads are still open, the New York Police Department is helping traffic through the area while the large FDNY presence counties to investigate, the outlet said.

The FDNY are still at the scene, “trying to find the source” of the supposed explosion.

No injuries have been reported.

The Independent has contacted the FDNY for further information.