FAA investigating Boeing after plane makes emergency landing due to engine fire

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Boeing and Atlas Air after a 747 plane taking off from Miami experienced an engine fire on Thursday evening.

Atlas Air flight 95 was departing from Miami International Airport around 10.30pm and heading to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico.

It’s the second time this month that the agency launched an investigation against the aeroplane giant. The FAA previously announced a probe after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight midair.

This is a developing story...