FAA investigating Boeing after plane makes emergency landing due to engine fire

It’s the most recent probe to be launched against the aeroplane giant

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 19 January 2024 17:45
Comments
Moment Atlas Air Boeing 747 erupts into flames mid-air over Miami

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Boeing and Atlas Air after a 747 plane taking off from Miami experienced an engine fire on Thursday evening.

Atlas Air flight 95 was departing from Miami International Airport around 10.30pm and heading to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico.

It’s the second time this month that the agency launched an investigation against the aeroplane giant. The FAA previously announced a probe after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight midair.

This is a developing story...

