Facebook executive blames society for spreading Covid misinformation – not the social network

Augmented reality exec said ‘misinformation’ was ‘itself in question’

Gino Spocchia
Monday 13 December 2021 14:06
Comments

Facebook executive says ‘individual humans’ to blame for Covid misinformation

An executive at Meta, the company previously known as Facebook, has said that society was to blame for Covid misinformation.

Andrew Bosworth, an executive director for Meta, was asked on Sunday about Facebook’s “negative consequences” for society, including Covid misinformation.

The Meta executive told Axios on HBO that “individuals” were to blame for what was shared on Facebook, and that it was undemocratic to choose what counts as “misinformation”.

Appearing to ignore allegations that Facebook had been “negative” for society because of Covid misinformation, Mr Bosworth said “Individual humans are the ones who choose to believe or not believe a thing.”

Recommended

“They are the ones who choose to share or not share a thing,” said the Meta executive. “I don’t feel comfortable at all saying they don’t have a voice because I don’t like what they said.”

The release of internal documents known as the “Facebook papers” have in recent months fuelled allegations that Facebook was to blame for January’s Capitol riot as well as the circulation of Covid misinformation.

A former product manager for Facebook, Frances Haugen, recently accused the social media platform of amplifying extreme opinions and of failing to address what people see on the site.

Mr Bosworth went on to argue that no matter how many “billions” were spent on fixing or improving Facebook, however, it was not at fault for misinformation around Covid – or what he said were things “people didn’t like”.

It comes despite Facebook introducing a “Covid-19 Information Centre” on its platform in an apparent attempt to stop Covid misinformation from spreading. A similar effort was made ahead of 2020’s US presidential election.

Meta’s vice president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, and founder Mark Zuckerberg, have both claimed that Facebook was a reflection of society, rather than an issue of the platform itself.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in