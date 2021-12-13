An executive at Meta, the company previously known as Facebook, has said that society was to blame for Covid misinformation.

Andrew Bosworth, an executive director for Meta, was asked on Sunday about Facebook’s “negative consequences” for society, including Covid misinformation.

The Meta executive told Axios on HBO that “individuals” were to blame for what was shared on Facebook, and that it was undemocratic to choose what counts as “misinformation”.

Appearing to ignore allegations that Facebook had been “negative” for society because of Covid misinformation, Mr Bosworth said “Individual humans are the ones who choose to believe or not believe a thing.”

“They are the ones who choose to share or not share a thing,” said the Meta executive. “I don’t feel comfortable at all saying they don’t have a voice because I don’t like what they said.”

The release of internal documents known as the “Facebook papers” have in recent months fuelled allegations that Facebook was to blame for January’s Capitol riot as well as the circulation of Covid misinformation.

A former product manager for Facebook, Frances Haugen, recently accused the social media platform of amplifying extreme opinions and of failing to address what people see on the site.

Mr Bosworth went on to argue that no matter how many “billions” were spent on fixing or improving Facebook, however, it was not at fault for misinformation around Covid – or what he said were things “people didn’t like”.

It comes despite Facebook introducing a “Covid-19 Information Centre” on its platform in an apparent attempt to stop Covid misinformation from spreading. A similar effort was made ahead of 2020’s US presidential election.

Meta’s vice president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, and founder Mark Zuckerberg, have both claimed that Facebook was a reflection of society, rather than an issue of the platform itself.