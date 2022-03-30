Facebook hired company to spread negative stories about TikTok, report says
The firm Targeted Victory reportedly told its employees to ‘get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat’
Facebook has been paying a right-wing consulting firm to discredit TikTok, a new report says.
According to The Washington Post, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, hired a firm called Targeted Victory to get negative articles and letters about the Chinese app published in major newspapers.
Originally a consulting group for Republican campaigns, Targeted Victory reportedly told its employees to “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using,” according to emails obtained by the Post.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies