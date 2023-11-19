Family of four found dead at US Army base in Georgia

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation is underway after four family members were found dead inside their home at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia.

The family was found dead on 15 November after “requests for a welfare check,” the army base announced in a statement. The individuals were found unresponsive and they were pronounced dead at 5.30pm.

“The deceased are one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children,” the statement continued. On Friday, police identified the individuals: Staff Sgt Meiziaha T Cooper, Desmond Cooper and their children, aged 4 and 9.

“Staff Sgt. Cooper joined the Army in October 2012 and served as a culinary noncommissioned officer. Her awards included four Army Commendation Medals and six Army Achievement Medals,” according to the statement.

The army base reported that the incident is isolated and there is no greater threat to the community. The initial investigation indicates the incident is “domestic in nature,” the Friday release stated.

An investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Cooper’s family, friends and teammates during this very difficult and tragic time,” said 3rd Infantry Division Deputy Commander of Operations Col Jeremy S Wilson. “Our community has been shaken by this unspeakable tragedy and out of respect to the family, we ask for privacy to grieve this loss.”

Friends of the family shared their condolences on social media.

“SSG Cooper, to you, your beautiful kids, your family, and soldiers. I hope your family see’s this and know that you are one of the biggest blessings God had to offer us,” one friend wrote.

“You were the best work mom anyone could ever ask for you showed up for us when you didn’t have to, you made sure you helped us with any goals and accomplishments that we wanted to pursue in the military, you were there for us when it came to our personal problems… you were a mentor, a mom but a FRIEND to us inexperienced soldiers.” Sgt Cooper’s colleague wrote, adding “I love you SSG cooper and i really wish you know how much you meant to all of your soldiers. Always and Forever with you in my heart.”