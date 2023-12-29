Married couple and daughter found dead luxury mansion with gun nearby

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family was found dead in their Dover, Massachusetts mansion after “a deadly incident of domestic violence,” authorities say.

A family member stopped by the massive property on Wilson’s Way on Thursday, 28 December to check in on relatives after not hearing from them for a “day or two,” according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey during a Friday press conference. Finding one person in the house dead, the relative called 911 around 7.30pm.

When police arrived, they found a married couple, 54-year-old Teena Kamal and 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal, and their daughter, 18-year-old Arianna Kamal, who was a student at Middlebury College.

The DA’s office announced on Friday that a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the father, Rakesh Kamal, but stopped short of labelling the incident a murder-suicide.

“I don’t know who it was registered to at this time, that’s part of the ongoing investigation. We will not tell you at this time where it was found, but it was found near the husband, I’ll just leave it at that,” Mr Morrissey said.

The evidence “suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the DA’s office said, adding that there does not appear to be “any ongoing danger” to the public.

The incident transpired in a 27-room home on a five-acre lot worth more than $6.79 million, property records show.

The district attorney said at the press conference: “This is an event to remember that domestic violence crises cross all economic and social situations.”

Mr Morrissey emphasised that investigators found no sign of a break-in. “There’s been no police reports, there’s been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of,” Mr Morrissey said.

The incident is extremely rare for Dover, Mr Morrissey pointed out, as the last murder that took place in the town in 2020.

The autopsy reports could be available as soon as Friday afternoon, the DA added. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.