Family of five killed after FedEx truck smashed into their SUV in Texas

A Texas family of five has been killed in a horrific crash after a FedEx truck veered into the wrong lane, resulting in a collision with the family’s SUV.

The deadly crash occurred at around 8pm on Tuesday when the 2019 FedEx box truck was travelling eastbound on US 57, just outside of Eagle Pass.

At the same time, a grey 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, carrying the family of five, was traveling westbound, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release, multiple local outlets have reported.

However, the FedEx truck veered out of its lane and into oncoming traffic, colliding the SUV head-on just after 7.50pm.

Four family members were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Authorities have identified them as Jose Martinez, 71, Noemi Jimenez Martinez, 61, Joanna Martinez, 34, and Samantha Martinez, 25.

A 10-year-old girl, whose name was not immediately released, was transported by emergency responders to Fort Duncan Medical Center but died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The driver of the FedEx truck was injured and was also taken to Fort Duncan Medical Center.

FedEx released a statement saying that the company’s “thoughts are with all of those involved in this tragic accident.”

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of loved ones,” they said in the statement to KENS5. “Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Texas DPS troopers.

The Independent has contacted the Texas DPS for further information.