Five kids and adult dramatically rescued from water near Miami after barge hits and sinks their sailboat
Five children between the ages of eight and 12 were on the sailboat when it capsized, authorities said.
Five young children and one adult were rescued from the water off Miami Beach after a barge struck their sailboat, leaving three of the children critically injured, authorities said.
The “active water emergency” unfolded in Biscayne Bay off Miami Beach around 11:15 a.m. Monday, when a sailboat was struck by a barge near Star Island, Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials said, according to NBC Miami.
Five children between the ages of eight to 12 were on the vessel along with an adult, Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.
Three of the children were critically injured when the vessel capsized, while one child and the adult were stable. The other child was evaluated at the scene, authorities said.
Sanchez said it’s believed the adult is a camp counselor.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation into the incident. Multiple agencies, including firefighters from Miami Beach, Miami and Miami-Dade, also responded to the scene, as well as Miami Beach Police officers.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments