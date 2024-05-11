Punk fan partially paralyzed after singer stage dives at New York show

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A punk-rock fan suffered a “catastrophic spinal cord injury” and has been left partially paralyzed after the lead singer of a band staged dived on top of her at a New York show.

Bird Piche underwent extensive surgery following the incident on April 30 at a gig put on by Australian band, Trophy Eyes, at the Mohawk Place venue in Buffalo.

According to a family friend, the 24-year-old’s neck was broken but she has since regained feeling in her fingers.

Footage on social media showed the band performing at the intimate venue. Ms Piche’s distinctive pink hair can be seen in the center of the room before frontman, John Floreani, leaps into the crowd and seemingly on top of her.

Bird Piche underwent ‘extensive surgery’ following the incident at the Trophy Eyes show in Buffalo, New York ( WGRZ-TV )

Family friend Leo Wolters Tejera, who was at the concert, said that it was “immediately” clear that something was wrong.

“Her neck was definitely broken, and as of today, she has feeling in her arms and she can use her fingers and hands and stuff,” Mr Tejera told WKBW.

A statement from Trophy Eyes, shared on the band’s social media page, said that they were “truly heartbroken” by the incident at the Mohawk Place, which had “shaken us all to our core”.

“As the result of a tragic accident on the night of April 30th, a Trophy Eyes fan was injured at our Buffalo NY show. We elected to immediately shut down the show as John accompanied them to the hospital with their family,” the statement read.

“Out of respect for the family, we have refrained from speaking about this publicly so far, but with the blessing of their family we are now able to say how truly heartbroken we are to be here now.

“Our friend, Bird, is now in recovery, but still has a long road ahead for them. This situation has shaken us all to our core, and we ask for patience while we look to help Bird navigate this difficult time.

“Please, keep Bird in your thoughts. We remain in close contact with them and will expand on this as new news arrives.”

Trophy Eyes has made a $5,000 to a GoFundMe page for Ms Piche. The page, which has raised over $50,000 for the injured woman, said that it was “still too early” to know her prognosis but that she would be going to a rehab facility after leaving hospital.

“We will update with details according to her comfort level. The funds will be used for medical bills and anything she may need to function in life because of the accident,” the page said.

The Independent has emailed Mohawk Place for comment. In a statement, shared with WKBW, a general manager said crowd-surfing was forbidden at the venue and that signs were posted “everywhere”.

The Independent has contacted Trophy Eyes for further comment.