Americans stunned as mainstay forecaster Farmers’ Almanac folds after two centuries: ‘One of the saddest days in history’
A social media user said the news of the Farmers’ Almanac ending left them ‘profoundly sad’
After 208 years, the sun has set on the Farmers’ Almanac, leaving nostalgic Americans reeling in disbelief.
The 2026 edition of the periodical known for its weather forecasts, moon phases, gardening tips and folk wisdom will be the last, the company announced Thursday.
“We’re grateful to have been part of your life and trust that you’ll help keep the spirit of the Almanac alive,” the company said in a news release. “Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, it lives on within you.”
Publishers Geiger of Lewiston said they’re ending the Farmers’ Almanac due to rising production and distribution costs in today’s media landscape.
Founded in Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers’ Almanac, first published in 1818, is released each year in late summer and is valued for its mix of rural tradition, nostalgia, and seasonal advice.
The Almanac’s weather predictions are based on a proprietary formula said to consider factors like sunspot activity, tidal action, and planetary positions, though it’s more of a fun tradition for many than a scientific forecast.
While the Farmers’ Almanac claims high accuracy, often stating between 80 and 85 percent, for its long‑range forecasts, independent evaluations suggest the accuracy is much closer to what one would expect by chance, around 50 percent.
Though an almanac may feel like a relic of the past, news of its end has struck a deep chord online.
“One of the saddest days in history. We are losing everything we grew up with,” one person declared on X.
“NO! Say it ain't so! 1 of my bday presents every year. When I need you the most, too. Can remember this being on my grandparents' kitchen table every year,” another person wrote.
A third person said that the news made them “profoundly sad.”
“I have very few fond memories of my dad, but having a Farmers’ Almanac on hand at all times was one of them. Thank you so much for over a century of service! This is something that is going to be sorely missed by a lot of people,” they wrote.
The final Farmers’ Almanac 2026 edition is now available, with its online content accessible until December 2025.
Offering one last piece of advice, the company said, “So go ahead—plant your peas when the daffodils bloom. Watch for a red sky at night. Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive.”
