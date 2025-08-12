Winter is going to be brutal: Farmer’s Almanac warns of long and snowy season for most of US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bundle up, winter is coming!

The year’s snow season is going to be grisly across much of the U.S., according to a new forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac. Frigid temperatures will be felt for millions of Americans from the the coast of the Pacific Northwest to the northern Plains to New England.

A “significant cold snap” is expected in mid-January, with another “pronounced cold spell” predicted to hit in mid-February.

"Most of the country is on tap for a cold or very cold winter, kind of almost going back to an old-fashioned winter,” Almanac editor Sandi Duncan told USA Today. "It's going to cool down, it's going to snow, then it might warm up a little, then it's going to repeat itself again."

So what’s in store for your neighborhood and how much shoveling will you need this winter?

open image in gallery This winter will be frigid, wet, and snowy for millions of Americans. In some ways, it will seem ‘old-fashioned,’ according to Farmer’s Almanac editor Sandi Duncan. ( Getty Images )

Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21 with the winter solstice, but cold weather could make an appearance as early as September in some parts, the Almanac warns.

New England is expected to see frequent snowstorms, especially in mid-January

"Some pretty good snowstorms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and southern New York … (and) then again in February, between the 8th and the 11th, we're calling for some very cold conditions, with some heavy snow in northern New England," the Almanac warns.

But that's not the only region. The Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, northern Central U.S. and Pacific Northwest mountains should all gear up for some major snow totals that could impact the holidays.

"And we're calling for a pretty big snowstorm" in the Great Lakes region from February 8-11. As the snow gives way to very cold temperatures there, snow moves into Kentucky and Ohio. The beginning of March brings snow to most of the region," Duncan said, according to USA Today. "The month ends with brisk, windy conditions, plus snow in the north."

For the Pacific Northwest, the Almanac said skiers should be happy as the mountains are “gearing up for some impressive snowfall total.”

open image in gallery This year's outlook from the Farmer’s Almanac calls for 'chill, snow and repeat' as most of the country should brace for a long winter. ( Farmer’s Almanac )

While the Mid-Atlantic could see some “decent snow” as well, the Almanac said that the East Coast will likely also feel the effects of significant rain.

Texas and the southern Plains states could once again see a stormy holiday season, with periodic cold snaps, the Almanac noted. A wet winter is expected to drench the Southwest — although the region won’t feel temperatures that are too extreme.

The Southeast will see many wet periods this winter. Although, the Appalachian regions could be lucky, with occasional snow events.

“While snow will be limited, the region may face several cold rain events and occasional freezing precipitation, particularly in northern areas,” the Almanac said.

The effects of winter could linger through March and April in New England, Great Lakes and the northern Plains, Duncan warned.

According to federal forecasters, there is a chance of La Niña conditions this winter in the U.S. That situation tends to push the jet stream north and bring warmer than typical winter temperatures in the south, and colder than normal in the north.