Man urinates on fast food restaurant counter after being told to wear a mask

A customer angered by being told to wear a mask at a Dairy Queen in British Columbia, responded by relieving himself at the fast food counter as staff shrieked in horror.

The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred after the man became argumentative and aggressive when told to put a mask on.

“You do not have a brain” shouted the man, who has not been identified, at servers behind the counter.

A staff member asked him to follow the rules, telling him he had to wear a mask otherwise they couldn’t serve him.

“What are the rules?” the man responded, before arguing: “BC policy says you have to observe exemptions.”

The staff member then said: “Sorry, I don’t want to argue with you, we have customers standing behind you, we want to serve them.”

The man then swore and unzipped his trousers before proceeding to urinate at the counter.

Staff screamed in shock and one member told him him to leave as he walked out of the store.

The video was recorded by a customer and shown on CTV News.

“This is the first incident of this nature,” said RCMP Sgt Chris Manseau.

He added: “I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite.”

So far, no arrests have been made, bu police have asked anyone with video of the incident to share it with them.

As of last Wednesday, a BC mandate said masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces throughout the state.