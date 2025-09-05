Fat Bear Week is coming – and the competition will be chunky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fat Bear Week is returning this month for its 11th year. The competition is fierce and, above all, incredibly chunky.

The National Park Service’s competition for the bear with “peak spherical status” in Katmai National Park, Alaska, takes place from September 23 to 30.

A dozen Alaskan brown bears compete for the title, although there is no actual prize. Fans can vote for their favorite fat bears online on Explore.org every day of the competition between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT.

“From tubby titans to gargantuan gluttons, get ready to cheer for the heftiest bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Brooks River!” park officials wrote in a post on social media.

Last year, the bear known as “Grazer 128” bested 1,200-pound “32 Chunk,” becoming the first Fat Bear Week competitor to win the tournament while caring for a cub.

open image in gallery Last year’s Fat Bear Week champion, ‘Grazer 128,’ is seen standing in water. The fierce competition starts again on September 23 ( NPS )

It’s unknown just how much Grazer 128 weighs, but the bears can reach up to around 1,200 pounds by the late summer and fall. Adult females are smaller than males by as much as 50 percent. Scientists only make educated guesses about the competitors’ weight because they don’t want to disturb the animals.

Alaska brown bears pack on the pounds to survive the upcoming winter. By November, they enter a den to hibernate where they will not eat or drink until the spring, losing up to a third of their body weight in the process. Survival depends on eating a year's worth of food in six months and they can gain as many as four pounds a day.

Approximately 2,200 brown bears live in the park, which is also home to moose, wolves, and bald eagles.

This year, rangers are still deciding which bears will make the cut. But when the competition starts, eight live cameras are set up to watch the bears, including two at the falls and an underwater salmon camera. Bears gather at the park’s Brooks River to fish for sockeye salmon until late October.

open image in gallery A brown bear taking an after lunch snooze in Katmai National Park, Alaska ( D. Kopshever, National Park Service. )

open image in gallery Alaska brown bears fish for salmon. The bears can eat up to four pounds each day ( NPS )

open image in gallery You can watch many bears at Brooks Falls in the park ( Russ Taylor, National Park Service )

Fat Bear Week started in 2014 thanks to Mike Fitz, a former ranger at the four-million-acre park. Back then, the event just took place over the course of the day.

It was so well-received that the competition has expanded. There’s now a competition for younger bears.

As a “chubby cubby appetizer,” the Fat Bear Junior competition will be held from September 18 to 19. The smaller bracket gives younger competitors the chance to advance to the main event.

“There are very few places in the world where you can go watch wild bears and know them as individuals,” Fitz told The New York Times last fall. The contest, he said, “celebrates the success of brown bears and it tells their stories — the challenges and the difficulties they face to get fat and survive.”