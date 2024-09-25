Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was mysteriously found on the conveyor belt of a New Jersey recycling plant where he was not an employee.

Nicholas Holsten, 35, was discovered lying dead on a conveyor belt on the afternoon of September 4 by workers sorting materials at the facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey, authorities confirmed to The Independent.

New Jersey State Police Troopers responded to the Republic Services depot to reports of a deceased male and identified the victim.

Police told The Independent: “The investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.”

Investigators have not said if they have yet ruled out foul play in the death.

Pictured: Holsten’s body was discovered by employees at the Republic Services Farmingdale facility ( Google Maps )

Recycling facility Republic Services told People magazine that Holsten was "not an employee” – The Independent has contacted the facility for comment.

Holsten, who was from New Brunswick, New Jersey, was described in his obituary as having “adventurous spirit”, and “a sense of humor that always had everyone laughing”.

Those closest to him praised his ability to tell “outrageous jokes” and described him as having a creative spirit echoed in his “love for drawing” and passion for music.

A statement posted in his obituary read: “Nicholas is survived by his son Caenaan, as well as his nieces and nephew Autumn, Ryleigh, and Jaxon.

“He is lovingly remembered by his parents, Melanie and Brian Holsten, his sisters Skye and Miranda Holsten, his grandmothers, Katherine Branch and Carol Holsten. He will be missed dearly by his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nicholas will be deeply missed by all his friends and family.”

On the tribute page, Nicholas’ sister Miranda Holsten, posted: “You were my big brother, and I was your baby sister. You were the only one who truly understood or could relate to me.

“We have gone through so much together. You were more than my brother you were one of my best friends.”