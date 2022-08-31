Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.

Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.

Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera.

In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between Mr Rayl and his daughter Allyson in the days leading up to the fatal shooting.

Ms Duckro had ended their year-long relationship 18 months earlier, and blocked him on social media.

The night before the shooting, Mr Rayl left a voicemail for her which had “freaked out” the family, Mr Duckro told investigators.

James Rayl, 22, was captured on a doorbell camera moments before he was shot dead by Mitch Duckro (Ring.com / Daily Mail)

Mitch Duckro, left, talks to investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office / Dailymail.com)

Mr Duckro said he had been “nervous” when Mr Rayl showed up the next day and shouted at him to warn him off.

He said Mr Rayl was hitting the door with his shoulder trying to push his way in, footage of the interview released to DailyMail.com shows.

“I was trying to shoot but my clip wasn’t in. And I freaked out... he was pushing hard and that’s when the gun fired, I think three times.”

Later in the interview, Mr Duckro laughs nervously as he tells deputies that his daughter didn’t discuss her relationship with him.

“She didn’t really tell me stuff, about guys,” Mr Duckro says.

“I understand daughters don’t want to talk too much with their dads about that kind of stuff,” the officer replies.

A grand jury has decided not to charge Mr Duckro over the shooting.