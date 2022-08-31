Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Mitch Duckro has been cleared of criminal prosecution after shooting James Rayl dead on his doorstep
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.
Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.
Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera.
In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between Mr Rayl and his daughter Allyson in the days leading up to the fatal shooting.
Ms Duckro had ended their year-long relationship 18 months earlier, and blocked him on social media.
The night before the shooting, Mr Rayl left a voicemail for her which had “freaked out” the family, Mr Duckro told investigators.
Mr Duckro said he had been “nervous” when Mr Rayl showed up the next day and shouted at him to warn him off.
He said Mr Rayl was hitting the door with his shoulder trying to push his way in, footage of the interview released to DailyMail.com shows.
“I was trying to shoot but my clip wasn’t in. And I freaked out... he was pushing hard and that’s when the gun fired, I think three times.”
Later in the interview, Mr Duckro laughs nervously as he tells deputies that his daughter didn’t discuss her relationship with him.
“She didn’t really tell me stuff, about guys,” Mr Duckro says.
“I understand daughters don’t want to talk too much with their dads about that kind of stuff,” the officer replies.
A grand jury has decided not to charge Mr Duckro over the shooting.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies