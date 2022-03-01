Father leaps in to protect son being charged by bull at rodeo: “That’s a hell of a Dad you got!”
Eighteen year old Cody Hooks is left motionless on the floor as the bull charges, but his dad leaps into action and becomes a human shield
A video of a hero dad saving his son from a raging bull has gone viral.
The post shared by Cody Hooks, 18, shows him falling off the bull at the Bell County Rodeo on 12 February.
The teen is motionless and lying on the floor of the bullring as the bull continues to buck nearby.
Two bullfighters nearby are attempting to rally the animal, as it comes chasing over to the teen with its horns down. Without hesitation, his father Landis Hooks jumps on top of him to protect him from the bull.
“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx,” Mr Hooks Jr wrote in a post with the video on Instagram. “Could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed”
The bull, named Twizler, pushed the father and son as they lie on the ground, but both of them left the ring with only scratches.
“A father willing to lay down his life for his son!” said one social media user on the post. “That’s a hell of a Dad you got!” Said another. “Man, the adrenaline! no hesitation. Love it!!” Said another.
Rodeo bulls weigh up to 1,200 pounds (85 stone) and bull riding is a supremely dangerous sport, the aim of a rider after they fall off is to get out of the ring immediately, so they don’t get trampled to death.
“That’s not something you’re going to see every day,” said spectator Tina Butler to the New York Post. “Not everyone would have gone in there.”
The bull was restrained shortly after the encounter.
