Fauci says Americans will need annual Covid vaccines akin to flu shots

Health authorities believe that future protection against Covid-19 will rely on annual vaccine boosters, not unlike yearly flu vaccinations. Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that as Covid-19 continues to develop it will likely require Americans to take yearly vaccine shots in the same way the flu does.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward in the Covid-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine," he said.

Dr Fauci said that each year the shot will be matched to whichever strain of Covid-19 is most dominant within the population.