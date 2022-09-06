Fauci says Americans will need annual Covid vaccines akin to flu shots
Health authorities believe that future protection against Covid-19 will rely on annual vaccine boosters, not unlike yearly flu vaccinations. Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that as Covid-19 continues to develop it will likely require Americans to take yearly vaccine shots in the same way the flu does.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward in the Covid-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine," he said.
Dr Fauci said that each year the shot will be matched to whichever strain of Covid-19 is most dominant within the population.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies