White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid

Anthony Fauci has tested positive for Covid, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced on Wednesday.

Dr Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser, returned a positive result after a rapid antigen test and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The 81-year-old will isolate and continue to work from his home, the NIH said in a statement.

“He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.”

Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, the statement said.

“Dr Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the (NIH) when he tests negative.”

Anthony Fauci recently told The Independent he plans to retire once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control (Getty Images)

It’s the first time Dr Fauci has tested positive for the disease.

Dr Fauci, who has served six presidents dating back to Ronald Reagan, became the face of the US Government’s Covid-19 response in the first year of the pandemic, and frequently clashed with former president Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Dr Fauci revealed he was planning to hang up his lab coat one day.

“You know, to be honest with you, I certainly will some time, and I don’t think it’s going to be a very long time from now,” he said.

He told The Independent he would consider retirement once Covid-19 is under “better control,” which could be months or even years from now.